"I'm absolutely sick of being gaslighted by the Kardashians."

My problem is not that people like Kendall Jenner have work done on their faces. My problem is when I'm told they haven't.

Because if the existence of unattainable beauty standards wasn't hard enough on women - blatant lies about how people look makes our ability to interrogate these standards even harder. Women's lips don't magically become significantly larger over time, and acknowledging this isn't a criticism or an attack. It's a fact. So when we're told we're not seeing what we're objectively seeing, this is not a feminist act in letting women own their bodies. It's straight up gaslighting.

In January last year, after a series of photos were released of Kendall with noticeably larger lips, she fiercely denied plastic surgery rumours.

"I LOVED my makeup. I never say this, but I just felt so pretty," Kendall wrote in a blog post. "All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, 'OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction - look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!'"

She wrote that, as a model, she would never get work done. "It's all so exhausting," she wrote. "As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense."

Earlier this year, when a follower commented on a photo of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid on Hadid's Instagram, accusing them both of having cosmetic enhancements, Hadid replied: "jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with".

It's a particularly frustrating celebrity trend, and we've seen it time and time again.

When Kylie Jenner originally had lip fillers, noticeably transforming her appearance, she denied their existence for months.

At the time of the below right photo, she had publicly stated she hadn't had any cosmetic procedures, and was simply over lining her lips.