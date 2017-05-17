Six things we learned from Kim Kardashian’s assistant that we don’t see on TV.

When Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris by a group of armed men last year, Stephanie Shepherd was one of the first people by her side, escorting to her a private plane and flying her home to safety.

It’s not the first time Shepherd has been the Kardashian’s number one confidant and trusted associate. She has, since 2013, been responsible for things like getting Kim down the aisle at her wedding to filming footage for their reality show.

You name it, Shepherd’s done it.

In an interview with Refinery29, one of the Kardashian’s most high-profile assistants – complete with nearly 700,000 Instagram followers and her own assistant to boot – has detailed the inner workings of the Kardashian Konglomerate and doesn’t hesitate to admit that yes, her job is probably as glamorous as it looks. And the Paris incident? That too was just as terrifying as we may have already considered.

“It was terrifying. At the time, I had to hold it together and make sure everything was getting handled, and that we could get Kim home as quickly and safely as possible. Obviously I can’t even begin to imagine what she’s gone through, what she’s had to deal with, but even I have been more cautious. We have alarms and security plans, and all that. Still, whenever I’ve had to stay home alone, I get a little scared. So I did get a couple of extra pepper sprays.”

Shepherd says her and Kim are so close, they text from the “the second [they] wake up until [they] go to bed”. In fact, she doesn’t think it’s “possible for any person to talk to anyone more than [she] talk[s] to Kim”.

Here are six things we learnt about Kardashian West’s assistant we don’t see on TV:

Kim meets perspective employees with no make-up on and wearing sweatpants.

Shepherd says her first meeting with her future employee was a particularly no-fuss one.

“She had no makeup on and was in her sweats, super pregnant with North. She was just like, ‘Look, I need help, Robin loves you and says great things about you; this is what I need. Can you do it?’ And I was like, ‘Okay, sure, I can do that — and if I can’t, I’ll figure it out!’

They only hire people they trust through a personal connection.

For obvious reasons, and perhaps even more blatant ones after the Paris robbery, the family are very, very picky as to who is hired to work with the most famous women in the world.

“I’m very protective of not just Kim, but all the girls. So I’ll have to look really, really hard and make sure it’s a person who someone I can trust will vouch for. One of my best friends from back home is actually one of the house assistants. I need to know you’re not a crazy person. Everyone who works for the Kardashian family is part of this little tribe — assistants, makeup artists, housekeepers, security. We get each other Christmas presents, we take care of all the kids like they’re our own kids. It’s truly one big extended family.”