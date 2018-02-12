The snack Kim Kardashian made for her kids is one that should never be allowed to exist.

Anyone with children, or anyone who knows at least one child, will tell you that sometimes, kids have truly bizarre snack requests.

And while normally, no one would judge you for feeding your kids fish fingers for dinner three nights in a row, or even spraying a bit of cheese-in-a-can onto a cracker and labelling it an ‘after school snack’, there’s one snack that should really never, ever exist on planet Earth.

Enter: hot dog sushi.

The “snack” was introduced to the world by none other than mum-of-three Kim Kardashian, who shared a snap of her creation on Instagram.

"When your kids LOVE sushi & hotdogs you get creative," she captioned the picture of what can only be described as a food item that could only exist in your worst nightmares.

Naturally, people had a lot of ~~feelings~~ about Kim wrapping up sliced hotdogs with sushi rice and nori, with some even going so far to say they were "disgusted" by her cooking skills.