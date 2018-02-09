The topless photo of Kim Kardashian that's managed to spark a fierce parenting debate.

It’s a throwback photograph of Kim Kardashian with dark hair, her bra undone, wearing only black tights facing the mirror.

There’s nothing atypical about the 37-year-old reality star’s shot. Everything is as it always is except for the caption… and, on second glance, the shadow in the corner of the photo.

“Photograph by North,” the caption reads. And sure enough, there is Kardashian’s eldest child, four-year-old North West, in the mirror’s reflection behind the flash.

Cue: An Instagram divided.

LISTEN: Do the Kardashians have a right to ask for privacy? Post continues below.



In typical concern-trolling fashion, some parents are questioning if it’s appropriate to allow your daughter to photograph you undressing. They’re also wondering how images such as these might impact North’s self-image.

“How come she got her daughter taking a picture of her like that?” one follower asked.

“Omg why are you having your daughter take risqué photos of you?” another said, adding: “‘Here, North, this is how you make money using your body.'”

“I wonder how many people would get social services called on them if this was anyone else but Kim K?” another person commented. “This is subpar parenting.”