Melbourne mum left fuming after receiving stern note from school over her child's snack.

The lunchbox police are at it again. This time at a Melbourne school with a child in kindergarten.

Speaking to Seven News, a mum said her child wasn’t permitted to finish her lunch because one of the snacks didn’t comply with the school’s nutrition standards.

The offending lunch item? A lamington.

The lamington was sent home uneaten with a note from the school asking: “Please don’t send this item in your child’s lunch again.”

The mother responded to the lunchbox police, saying the lamington only contained 40 calories.

The backlash has been swift, with many parents commenting on social media that the rules have gotten out of control.

What happened to the rule that everything in moderation is fine. So long as the whole lunch isn’t lamingtons then it should be fine — Sue McKinley (@smack08322682) February 7, 2018

That’s bad, Australia getting to PC!! It’s a bloody lamington. — Michelle_Diamond???? (@Mishy_Diamond) February 7, 2018