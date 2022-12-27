'It's really f**king hard.' Kim Kardashian on the reality of co-parenting with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has shared what it's like parenting the four children she shares with musician Kanye West, following a string of very public controversies.

Kardashian and West are the parents of nine-year-old North, seven-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and three-year-old Psalm.

In a new podcast interview, the reality star shared a glimpse into the co-parenting situation currently at play.

Watch the trailer for season two of The Kardashians. Post continues after video.



Video via Disney+.

During an episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, The Kardashians reality star was teary as she described their current family dynamic.

"Co-parenting hard. It's really f***ing hard," she said before going on to talk about her late father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003.