'It's really f**king hard.' Kim Kardashian on the reality of co-parenting with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has shared what it's like parenting the four children she shares with musician Kanye West, following a string of very public controversies.
Kardashian and West are the parents of nine-year-old North, seven-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and three-year-old Psalm.
In a new podcast interview, the reality star shared a glimpse into the co-parenting situation currently at play.
During an episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, The Kardashians reality star was teary as she described their current family dynamic.
"Co-parenting hard. It's really f***ing hard," she said before going on to talk about her late father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003.