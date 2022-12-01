Kim Kardashian posted 10 pictures of her house, and we have... questions.

This week, Kim Kardashian posted a series of photos of her home. It made me recoil in response.

Not because everything is hundreds of thousands of dollars out of my price range, or because every photo looks like it was handpicked from Patrick Bateman's house.

But because... it was ridiculous.

Let me show you.

So we start with an ordinary photo... of a mug. And what jumps out to me (and the rest of the internet) is how bad the photo is. Why is the cup... on an angle? Why is it the colour of grey water? Where is the ugly logo planted on the middle of it? Why the f**k do I care so much?