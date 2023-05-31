DON'T PANIC (or do!) because Kim Cattrall is reportedly returning as Samantha in And Just Like That.

STOP THE PRESS.

Because the Sex and the City universe is about to feel complete again, (reportedly) for one night only.

According to Variety, which is very in-the-know on all things Hollywood, Kim Cattrall is set to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the season two finale of And Just Like That.

I know! I KNOW!

There were many things we thought more likely than this, such as world peace and pigs sprouting wings. Please, do not be alarmed if you look out your window and see one flying by.

Watch: The And Just Like That season two trailer.



Video via HBO.

The scene will supposedly involve Samantha having a phone conversation with Carrie.

According to the publication, Cattrall shot her scene in New York City in March, and did not see or speak with the rest of the cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker.

She was, however, dressed by the iconic Patricia Field, who was the costume designer for the original series and has not been working on And Just Like That.

The scene is, at this stage, just a one-off and is not supposed to be a continuation of Samantha's character. But we can dream.