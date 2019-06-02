Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I’m feeling over the moon.” Khloe Kardashian went to prom with one of her biggest fans.

Many of us can’t help but cringe when we think back to our year 12 formals, but for one lucky guy, he’ll remember it as one of the best nights of his life.

Why?

He only managed to bring an actual, real-life Kardashian as his date.

Yep, Khloe Kardashian accompanied super fan Narbeh to his prom at Hoover High School in Glendale, California, making precisely his whole life (and probably causing quite the stir for the rest of the cohort).

To make matters even cuter, it was also Khloe’s first ever prom.

Stop it.

According to TMZ, Narbeh runs a Kardashian fan account on Instagram, @narbehkardash, and the pair have been exchanging the odd message here and there since meeting at a fan event last year.

“Took @khloekardashian as my date to prom…” the student captioned a photo of himself and Kardashian posing in the prom’s photo booth.

“So many more photos to come. I’m feeling over the moon,” he added, as well as clarifying that the “open bar” sign the reality star is holding is “a joke! It’s a high school prom there would never be an open bar.”

It’s too much:

OK, this snap officially makes us want to rewind and live our formal nights all over again. Maybe without the vodka cruisers this time.

