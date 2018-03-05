Khloe Kardashian has just found out the sex of her baby and she was really surprised.

It’s official – Khloe Kardashian is having a girl.

The 33-year-old discovered the sex of her first baby with basketball player Tristan Thompson during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the US on Sunday.

In the episode, Kylie Jenner called her sister while she was in San Francisco with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, to deliver the news from her doctor.

“You’re having a girl!” Kylie, 20, told her.

“You’re lying!” was Khloe’s response.

But while Kylie was clearly excited, Khloe was a little disappointed. To say the least…

“I don’t feel like I’m having a girl,” she said.

Apparently Khloe had convinced herself her firstborn was going to be a boy.

“I don’t feel like I’m having a girl at all. I’m, like, in a state of shock,” she told Kim, 37.

Kim then tried to comfort her sister, by telling her she “cried” when she found out North, four, was going to be a girl – and not the good tears – which is great news for North, we’re sure.

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having, like, everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know. And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock,” Khloe continued.

“I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it’s just like, ‘OK, that wasn’t what I thought was going on.'”

Still devastated, Khloe called her mum, Kris Jenner, and confessed she hoped Kylie was “lying” about the baby’s gender.

“Khloe, the only thing I wanted in life, the only thing, was a boy. Three times, and I got the three of you,” her 62-year-old mum told her.