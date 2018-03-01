Khloe Kardashian is eight months pregnant and she's being labelled 'irresponsible'. Again.

This is Khloe Kardashian, a 33-year-old female who is currently eight months pregnant with her first child.

She also happens to be a member of, arguably, the most famous reality TV family on the planet and boasts 73.2 million Instagram followers. No big deal.

With great love… ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:38am PST

Unlike some of her siblings (ahem, we’re looking at you, Kylie Jenner), since confirming she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting a child back in December, Khloe has been pretty open and honest about her pregnancy.

Nearly every photo she’s posted since her December 21 announcement has featured her growing bump, and she’s spoken publicly about her ideas for baby names, and even revealed some of her pregnancy complications on the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

LISTEN: Khloe Kardashian wants privacy while she is pregnant – is this something a reality TV family has a right to ask for? The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss. Post continues after audio.

But just like great power goes hand in hand with great responsibility, sharing often comes with shaming.

This week, Khloe travelled to Tokyo, Japan alongside sister Kim and brother-in-law Kanye. And fans seemed to take issue with her travelling so far (a flight from LA to Tokyo takes around 12 hours) while so far along in her pregnancy.