'My in-laws didn't like my baby name. Then my sister-in-law used a near-identical name.'

You can’t please everybody. Still, when a UK mum told her in-laws the name she and her partner had chosen for their daughter, she was upset they didn’t like it.

The woman told parenting forum Mumsnet that she had given her daughter the name, Nia.

“My in-laws made it clear they disliked the name, they prefer traditional names.”

“In my hormonal state, I was hurt by their reaction to the name and it took the shine off the name for me.”

LISTEN: Meanwhile, another baby name is going extinct. Post continues.

It’s an awful situation to be in, but it was about to get worse. Because when the woman’s sister-in-law had a daughter last week, she gave her almost the exact same name.

Mia. They called her Mia. As in, they changed only one letter. But instead of disgusted looks from her parents, the sister-in-law received nothing but compliments.

“Everyone in the family keeps saying how lovely the name is,” the frustrated mum wrote.

“Nobody mentions that it’s almost identical to my daughter’s name and will be confusing when calling them both.

“And nobody has reacted like they did to Nia’s name by wrinkling their noses and suggesting Elizabeth/Alice/Emma instead.”

The mum told fellow Mumsnet users she was upset but “prepared to be told I have no right to be”, asking them for their opinions.

These are the baby names we love. Post continues.