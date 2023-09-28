Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's feud just got even uglier.

It's the very unrelatable feud that just keeps on feuding.

During the season four premiere of The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's ongoing drama from last season continued with a heated phone call between the sisters.

ICYMI: the tension began after Kim agreed to do a collection with Dolce & Gabbana, the designer that Kourtney partnered with for her wedding, only six months after that event.

Watch: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian fight on The Kardashians. Post continues below video.

The episode began with a pretty meta moment, with both Kourtney and Kim explaining why Kourt had pulled out of a family trip to Cabo.

It was their own show's fault.

Kim said they would often move past drama, but then "get mad all over again" while watching edits of the reality show.

"What's harder than living it is watching it back in the edit, which isn't a natural way of living," Kourtney said in a separate confessional. "So my whole family is going on a trip to Cabo but three days earlier, before the trip, Kim and I have this heated phone call."

On the phone call, the sisters rehashed the Dolce & Gabbana drama, with Kourtney accusing Kim of stealing ideas from her wedding.

"I think it was what you saw at the wedding because nobody had any interest before that.... You saw this thing that was mine and wasn't yours, and you wanted it," Kourtney said.