"My journey to hell and back": What I want people to know about Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

During my first pregnancy I wondered if I would ever feel like my normal self again. I wished on some days that I was no longer pregnant so that I could eat a meal and keep it down. I desperately wanted to be one of those glowing pregnant women that everyone speaks about.

HG is a condition I would not wish on my worst enemy. If you're currently experiencing it, just know that you will feel better again once the baby is born. The months of hard work building a HG baby will be worth it. You might even be crazy enough to go back again and have a second like me - or more.

1. Get help ASAP.

Get medical attention as soon as the repeated vomiting begins.

If you feel nauseous, cannot keep fluids or food down, and have multiple vomiting episodes all day every day, this is more than just regular morning sickness.

Make it clear to your medical professional how bad you really feel, how little you are drinking/eating and how many times per day/night you are vomiting. Keep a close eye on your weight before getting pregnant and be sure to tell the doctor how much weight you are losing.

During my first pregnancy, I lost nine kilograms during the first trimester, which was 15 per cent of my pre-pregnancy weight.

I delayed starting medication as I was worried about the effects of the medication on the baby and thought that the 'morning sickness' would get better by week 12. How wrong I was!

When I got the news that I was pregnant with my second child, I made an appointment that day with my GP and set up a HG action plan, which resulted in starting the medication earlier and only losing a few kilograms.

On that note:

2. Get medication.

Start on medication as soon as your doctor prescribes it to you. Don’t wait and think that it may pass on its own - if it is HG it likely won’t pass until 20 weeks at the earliest.

From my own experience, starting medication as early as possible once the vomiting started was best.