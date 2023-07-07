baby

Keke Palmer went to an Usher concert. Her boyfriend publicly shamed her on social media for it.

Can a woman not be serenaded by Usher in peace?

This week, the boyfriend of Hustlers and Nope actor Keke Palmer has proved that no, unfortunately, she can't, with a series of public tweets shaming her appearance at an Usher concert.

On July 5, her partner Darius Jackson, also known as Darius Daulton, quote tweeted a video of Palmer dancing and being serenaded as the RnB great sang 'There Goes My Baby'

Rather than share anything positive about her living her best life, he said: "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

Not that it matters, but Palmer was wearing a sheer long-sleeve dress over a bodysuit. And she looked incredible.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

What It Means To Give Birth On Country

The Delivery Room

Mitch Tambo: On Being A Girl Dad, Culture & The Importance Of Teaching Respect

This Glorious Mess
ADVERTISEMENT

Many rushed to the actor's defence, because uh, where did her boyfriend get the audacity? 

Four hours later, he doubled down.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he said in a follow-up tweet.

"This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Sigh. 

The backlash was swift and unified: the mum-shaming and 'ownership' language were gross, and using traditional 'standards and morals' as an excuse is particularly audacious because there is nothing else 'traditional' about their relationship.

Thousands of people came out in support of, calling out Daulton's outdated and hypocritical point of view, as well as his decision to air it publicly on Twitter instead of talking to her privately.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Hours later, Palmer shared a carousel of photos of herself in the outfit and at the concert to Instagram, saying she wished she'd taken more photos.

Whether it was a direct response or not, it's the level of unbothered I can only aspire to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

And of course, Usher commented on the post: "The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming."

Daulton briefly deactivated his account but has since returned (with his comments off). 

Palmer and Daulton, a fitness instructor, began dating after meeting at a party in 2021.

In December 2022, Palmer announced her pregnancy during her monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time.

They welcomed their son Leodis in February.

Feature image: Getty/Twitter.

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money