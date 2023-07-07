Keke Palmer went to an Usher concert. Her boyfriend publicly shamed her on social media for it.

Can a woman not be serenaded by Usher in peace?

This week, the boyfriend of Hustlers and Nope actor Keke Palmer has proved that no, unfortunately, she can't, with a series of public tweets shaming her appearance at an Usher concert.

On July 5, her partner Darius Jackson, also known as Darius Daulton, quote tweeted a video of Palmer dancing and being serenaded as the RnB great sang 'There Goes My Baby'.

Rather than share anything positive about her living her best life, he said: "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

Not that it matters, but Palmer was wearing a sheer long-sleeve dress over a bodysuit. And she looked incredible.