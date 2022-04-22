"Production cannot continue at this time." Why everyone is talking about Bill Murray.

Bill Murray is one of the most beloved actors, starring in cult classics Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters and Lost in Translation. But off-screen, the actor has a history of alleged disputes with the people he's worked with.

Just this week, filming on Murray's upcoming film Being Mortal was suspended indefinitely after a complaint was reportedly filed against the 71-year-old actor, alleging "inappropriate behaviour".

The complaint was filed last week and production was halted on Monday, then the decision to ultimately suspend production going forward was made on Wednesday, as the investigation continues.

In a letter sent to cast and crew, the studio Searchlight Pictures addressed the decision.

"Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it," the letter began, according to Deadline. "After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time."

"We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you've put into this project," it continued.

"Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz [Ansari] and [producer] Youree [Henley] to figure out that timing.

"Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share."

The film is based on Atul Gawande’s non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, and is written by comedian Aziz Ansari, who is also directing and co-starring in the film alongside Seth Rogen.

Ansari and Rogen are reportedly not a part of the investigation.

According to Deadline, it is currently unknown whether Murray will be involved in the project going forward.

This isn't the first time the actor has been involved in on-set disputes.

Back in 2000, Murray had an alleged dispute with Lucy Liu on the set on Charlie's Angels.

