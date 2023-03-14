Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith had a one night stand after Usher's birthday party. Now they have two kids.

On the evening Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson met, they were at Usher's 40th birthday party.

The pair, who have been together since that first night, will celebrate five years together in October and in 2021, Turner-Smith spoke about the strength of their relationship.

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," she told People. "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being." Image: Instagram @jodiesmith. Looking back at it, Turner-Smith says their romance began as a simple one-night stand. "When I first met my husband, it was kind of - we had a one-night stand," Turner-Smith shared during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "We’re in a two, three-year one-night stand now."

During a chat with Insider, she admitted they'd technically had a "three-night stand".

After spotting him at a party, the Queen & Slim actor was sure she liked him.

"I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, 'I want that'," she explained to Meyers. "And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him."

They went home together later that evening and before long; they were dating.

Watch: How to have better sex. Post continues after video.