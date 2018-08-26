The three clear signs we all missed that Bachelor in Paradise’s Jarrod and Keira had broken up.

One of the last remaining Bachelor in Paradise couples, Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate, have publicly announced their break up.

Posting to Instagram on Saturday morning, Keira shared the sad news.

“I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed or if I have let anyone down,” she wrote.

“Please respect our privacy as this is a very hard time for me.”

But while many Bachelor in Paradise fans were shocked to see the couple calling it quits after six months together, it seems there were actually some pretty obvious signs their relationship was over.

Here’s the three signs we missed that Jarrod and Keira had split.

1. They didn’t feature on each other’s Instagram for over two weeks.

We seriously can’t believe we didn’t notice this one.

Although some eagle-eyed fans noticed this bad sign days ago, it’s one many of us missed.

For over a fortnight, both Keira and Jarrod haven’t featured on each other’s Instagram pages.

And on Keira's feed especially, it's super obvious – the 32-year-old went from sharing couple pics day after day to posting none at all. Weird, right?!

The last photo that Keira posted with Jarrod was from August 11, the same day that Jarrod posted his last photo with Keira.