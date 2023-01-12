Ke Huy Quan was a child star in one of the best film franchises of all time. Then, the roles dried up.

When Ke Huy Quan landed his first role as a child actor in the 1984 film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, he admitted he felt "lucky".

The 51-year-old actor uttered the word among a sea of famous faces at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, when he accepted the award for Best Supporting Actor earlier this week.

Born in Vietnam in 1971, Quan was a future child star in, what was at the time, a war-torn country. At just seven years old, he fled his home country and found refuge in Hong Kong with his father and six siblings, while his mother went to Malaysia.

Watch Ke Huy Quan's speech at the 80th Golden Globe Awards after winning Best Supporting Actor. Post continues after video.