Jennifer Coolidge and Michelle Yeoh have just voiced a truth older women know all too well.

When actor Michelle Yeoh stood up on the Golden Globes stage to accept her speech, the look in her eyes said it all.

For forty years, the Crazy Rich Asians and Everything Everywhere All at Once actor has fought to be recognised in Hollywood, calling it both an "amazing journey and incredible fight".

And at the age of 60, Yeoh's talent was finally acknowledged when she won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy.

"I remember when I first came to Hollywood; it was a dream come true until I got here... because look at this face. I came here and was told, 'you're a minority'. As time went by... I turned 60 last year, and I think all of you women understand this, as the days, the years, and the numbers get bigger, it seems like opportunities start to get smaller as well," she said in her speech.

An hour later, Jennifer Coolidge also received a Golden Globe. And her speech had the exact same undertone: the story of a 61-year-old woman who for years had to claw her way into Hollywood to be taken seriously.