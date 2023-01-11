"AUSTIN BUTLER, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH." The biggest moments from the 2023 Golden Globes so far.

Live updates
The White Lotus wins big!
The White Lotus has taken home the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.
When coming on stage to accept their award, Mike White admitted how he had hoped to deliver his speech in Italian, however, was too drunk and emotional to do so.
He also pointed out how he'd offered roles to many in the room with him, however, they declined.
In more exciting news, Jennifer Coolidge has won the award for Best Supporting Actress in Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie.
She had a brilliantly funny yet heartwarming speech to deliver.
The actress, who won the award for her role as Tanya in The White Lotus, started by asking whether she could put down her trophy as "I don't go to the gym."
She then said how she went from small role to another, and there would've only been five people in the room that night who told her to keep going.
Coolidge thanked The White Lotus creator Mike White immensely for giving her the role, despite her fateful end. She concluded by accidentally swearing.
More wins for Steven Spielberg, Amanda Seyfried and Evan Peters.
Steven Spielberg wins the award for Best Director, Motion Picture for his film The Fabelmans. It's his 20th nomination and his third win.
The coming-of-age drama is a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on Spielberg's adolescence and first years as a filmmaker.
During his speech, the director noted how it took him until he was 70 to share his story.
Evan Peters won Best Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie for his role in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Amanda Seyfried won the award for actress, however, was not there to accept it.
Cate Blanchett wins but is absent.
Cate Blanchett took home a globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her role as a world-famous composer and conductor in Tár.
However, she too, was not present to accept her award.
Globes host makes a joke about Kanye West.
Host Jerrod Carmichael joked with Steven Spielberg about his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans, which tells the tale of a Jewish family, saying it "changed Kanye [West's] mind."
In recent months, West, who now goes by Ye, has been criticised for making a slew of anti-Semitic remarks.
"I saw it with Kanye, and it changed everything for him. ... You changed Kanye's mind," Carmichael joked.
He also mocks Tom Cruise for returning his Golden Globe trophies.
Carmichael also roasted Tom Cruise during the award show following the actor's decision to return his three Golden Globe awards in 2021, in protest against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
When introducing presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis from Top Gun: Maverick, Carmichael said: "Hey, guys backstage I found these. [It’s the] three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned."
"I’m just a host briefly, or whatever, but I have a pitch I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige."
Carmichael referenced the wife the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. She has allegedly not been seen in public in many years.
Cruise is a member of the religion.
In May 2021, the actor announced that he was returning his three awards. At the time, NBC had cancelled the award show amid controversy.
His three wins were for Jerry Maguire, Magnolia and Born on the Fourth of July.
The internet reacts to Austin Butler's voice, again.
While we've moved on from Austin Butler's win for Elvis, the internet can't stop talking about his voice.
When accepting the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, viewers couldn't help but notice that he's still doing the Elvis voice.
Here are some of the best reactions:
The Austin Butler voice change situation is both absolutely mind boggling and hilarious to me. #GoldenGlobes— Charles O'Keefe (@CharlesAOKeefe) January 11, 2023
Austin Butler has one more chance to shut the Elvis voice off I swear to god #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DP0p8bmIJi— Gianni Raisins 🎄 (@BGaytion) January 11, 2023
Austin Butler’s voice ain’t sound like that on The Carries Diaries pic.twitter.com/5ki7iqWMMZ— Ira (@iramadisonthree) January 11, 2023
how austin butler thinks he looks when he does the elvis voice pic.twitter.com/RfSkeFvLlS— Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) January 11, 2023
AUSTIN BUTLER ENOUGH IS ENOUGH WE KNOW WHAT YOU SOUND LIKE pic.twitter.com/TtjHHz4KN3— Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) January 11, 2023
Julia Garner wins for her performance in Ozark.
Julia Garner has won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Musical, Comedy or Drama Series.
This is her third win for her performance in Ozark, having won two Emmy Awards previously.
Zendaya wins big... but isn't there.
Zendaya has taken home the award for Best Television Actress - Drama Series, however, she wasn't in attendance to accept her award.
It was her first Golden Globes nomination for her role in Euphoria, following two Emmy wins for the same performance.
Zendaya had other commitments that night, the presenters explained.
"She’s busy. She’s working, y’all," they said when explaining why she wasn't there to make a speech.
Austin Butler takes home win for Elvis.
Austin Butler has won for his role as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's biopic of the same name.
The actor was awarded the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, and thanked his director, producers, family and more on stage.
Colin Farrell wins big for The Banshees of Inisherin.
Colin Farrell has won the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture comedy or musical.
The Irish actor took home the award for her starring role in The Banshees of Inisherin.
Farrell was up against Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Ralph Fiennes for Menu, Adam Driver for White Noise, and Diego Calva for Babylon.
Second win for Abbott Elementary!
Writer, producer, actor and comedian, Quinta Brunson, is the winner of Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.
She is the creator, executive producer, writer, and star of the show.
Jeremy Allen White wins award for his performance in The Bear.
Jeremy Allen White taken home a Golden Globe for his performance as Carmy in the stressful but brilliant drama, The Bear.
"Thank you," he said during his speech.
"You’re all legends, it’s an honour just to have my name near yours truly. I love The Bear. I love acting."
Tyler James Williams wins best supporting actor in a television series.
Tyler James Williams has accepted the best supporting actor in a television series award for his role in the mockumentary sitcom, Abbott Elementary.
This is his first Golden Globe.
"I pray this is a win for Gregory Eddie and for his story and stories like his, that we understand his story is just as important as all the other stories that have to be told out here," he said about his character in his acceptance speech.
Angela Bassett wins second Golden Globe for best supporting actress.
Angela Bassett has won her second globe for her supporting role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The actress had to find her speech on her phone while it was going off with notification after notification congratulating her on the win.
"Weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning," she said, paying tribute to her late co-star Chadwick Boseman.
The last time Bassett won a Golden Globe was in 1994 for her role as Tina Turner in What's Love Got To Do With It.
The first award of the night goes to Ke Huy Quan.
Everything Everywhere All At Once actor Ke Huy Quan has taken home the first award for the night, winning the award for best supporting actor in any film.
He gave an emotional speech talking about how he was raised to always remember where he came from and thanked the film's directors Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan for giving him "more than I could have ever hoped".
"I was raised to never forget where I came from and always remember who gave me my first opportunity," he said.
"I’m so happy to see Stephen Spielberg here tonight. Stephen thank you. When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones... I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck."
Everything Everywhere All At Once is expected to take home a sweep of awards.
Globes host Jerrod Carmichael addresses diversity issues in his opening speech.
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael hasn't held back his opening speech, addressing the show's controversies from the get-go.
"I am your host Jerrod Carmichael, and I’ll tell you why I’m here: I’m here because I’m Black," the host began, before "filling everyone in" on the Golden Globes’ controversial recent past.
"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association - I won’t say they were a racist organisation, but they didn’t have a single black member until George Floyd died, so do with that what you will."
Carmichael said of the call to host: "One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the black face of an embattled white organisation. Life comes at you fast."
He said he was unsure if he should take the job, until a friend had asked how much he was getting paid, and he revealed it was $500,000.
She told him: "Boy, if you don’t put on a suit and take that white people money..."
The biggest red carpet arrivals.
Despite suggestions that celebrities will boycott this year, the red carpet is packed with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
Jennifer Coolidge has arrived wearing a black sequin gown, Viola Davis rocks royal blue and Michelle Williams has gone with sparkles and frills.
There's Kaley Cuoco wearing Vera Wang, cradling her baby bump, Lily James in a red gown with cut-outs and Anya Taylor-Joy in a yellow two-piece.
Margot Robbie has once again wore Chanel, in a baby pink lace dress. While Julia Garner also went pink and sparkly in Gucci.
And Jamie Lee Curtis arrived in a black lace cape and classic jumpsuit.
Pink and black seem to be the standout colours of the night, and big flowers are the stand out accessory - with Eddie Redmayne, comedian Jenny Slate and The L Word: Generation Q's Sepideh Moafi wearing them.
See the full red carpet lineup here.
Who's boycotting the 2023 Golden Globes and why.
The Golden Globes are attempting a comeback in 2023, after two years of celebrity boycotts and backlash.
Last year, actors and Hollywood heavyweights took a stand in a bid to shed light on the lack of diversity the awards show represents.
In 2021, it was reported that out of the 87 people on the board for the Golden Globes - the journalists and photographers who host and decide the winners - there was not a single Black member.
The organisation had been under fire for months prior, following a February 2021 expose by the Los Angeles Times that laid bare its questionable financial practices, accepting gifts from prospective nominees and its dismal diversity record.
Former HFPA president Meher Tatna also told Variety the group hadn't had a Black member since at least 2002, when she first joined.
The US television network NBC dropped its broadcast of the Golden Globes ceremony in 2022 following the backlash.
"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," NBC said in a statement. "However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes."
WarnerMedia, which includes cable channel HBO and movie studio Warner Bros, also said in a letter to the HFPA that it was concerned about "racially insensitive, sexist and homophobic questions" at news conferences and events during the Golden Globe nominations and awards process.
Olivia Wilde, Mark Ruffalo and Lupita Nyong'o were just some of the celebrities who spoke out against the ceremony.
Now the Globes are back, being broadcasted on NBC in America again, and on Stan here.
So far, Brendan Fraser is the only nominee who has said they wouldn't attend because of his past experience with the HFPA.
In an interview with GQ, before the nominations were even announced, The Whale star said he was boycotting the Globes due to a sexual assault allegation against Philip Berk, former president and member of the HFPA.
"No, I will not participate… It’s because of the history that I have with them," Fraser told the publication. "And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that."
Berk denied the allegation.
What movies and actors are nominated for the 2023 Golden Globes?
The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film nomination categories with eight nods, while Everything Everywhere All At Once is following closely behind with six nominations.
Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis have been nominated for best drama film, while Babylon and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are up for best musical or comedy.
As for television shows, The Staircase, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus have received multiple nominations, as have the cast who respectively starred in the shows.
Jenna Ortega has received a nomination for her leading role in Netflix’s hit Wednesday, while Zendaya has received her first nomination for her role in Euphoria, following two Emmy wins for the same performance.
Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza received noms for their roles in The White Lotus, with fans expressing disappointment that Meghann Fahy didn't as well.
Kevin Costner is nominated for best actor in a drama series for Yellowstone, Julia Roberts is nominated for best actress in a limited series for Gaslit, and Hacks is a contender for best musical or comedy series.
A number of Australian stars are also in the nominations pool, including Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Baz Luhrmann.
How to watch the Golden Globes Awards 2023.
The awards ceremony will take place this Wednesday, January 11, and will be broadcast in Australia only on Stan – marking the Australian streaming platform's first live awards ceremony broadcast.
Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show) and held at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, the red carpet arrivals will begin at 11am AEDT on Stan, followed by the three-hour awards ceremony from 12pm.
(But keep your eyes peeled, some celebrities always show up early.)
The line-up of Golden Globe presenters will include Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Natasha Lyonne, Quentin Tarantino, and more.