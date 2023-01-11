"AUSTIN BUTLER, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH." The biggest moments from the 2023 Golden Globes so far.

By Charlotte Begg

The White Lotus has taken home the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.

When coming on stage to accept their award, Mike White admitted how he had hoped to deliver his speech in Italian, however, was too drunk and emotional to do so.

He also pointed out how he'd offered roles to many in the room with him, however, they declined.





Image: Getty.

In more exciting news, Jennifer Coolidge has won the award for Best Supporting Actress in Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie.

She had a brilliantly funny yet heartwarming speech to deliver.

The actress, who won the award for her role as Tanya in The White Lotus, started by asking whether she could put down her trophy as "I don't go to the gym."

She then said how she went from small role to another, and there would've only been five people in the room that night who told her to keep going.

Coolidge thanked The White Lotus creator Mike White immensely for giving her the role, despite her fateful end. She concluded by accidentally swearing.

