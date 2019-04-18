'This has been on my mind for weeks.' Kayla Itsines on her plan once she gives birth.

In just a few short weeks, Kayla Itsines will welcome her first child with her partner Tobi Pearce.
But while the fitness entrepreneur boasts over 11 million followers on Instagram, it turns out we won’t be seeing much of baby Itsines after all.
Posting to Instagram yesterday, the 27-year-old personal trainer admitted that she won’t be sharing regular updates on her daughter.
“This has been something that has been on my mind for WEEKS,” she wrote.
“I want to answer your questions about whether I’ll be uploading photos of muffin on my Instagram. This could change in future but right now I’d like to say that it’s not something I want to be doing on a regular basis.”
Although she admits that she has been open about her pregnancy, Itsines explained that she is committed to keeping her Instagram page focused on health and fitness.
“I’m NOT a blogger or pregnancy lifestyle expert,” she explained.