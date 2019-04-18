Search
baby

'This has been on my mind for weeks.' Kayla Itsines on her plan once she gives birth.

In just a few short weeks, Kayla Itsines will welcome her first child with her partner Tobi Pearce.

But while the fitness entrepreneur boasts over 11 million followers on Instagram, it turns out we won’t be seeing much of baby Itsines after all.

Posting to Instagram yesterday, the 27-year-old personal trainer admitted that she won’t be sharing regular updates on her daughter.

“This has been something that has been on my mind for WEEKS,” she wrote.

“I want to answer your questions about whether I’ll be uploading photos of muffin on my Instagram. This could change in future but right now I’d like to say that it’s not something I want to be doing on a regular basis.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hi everyone! So this has been something that has been on my mind for WEEKS. I want to answer your questions about whether I’ll be uploading photos of muffin on my Instagram. This could change in future but right now I’d like to say that it’s not something I want to be doing on a regular basis. I obviously have been very open so far with my pregnancy journey but I want to make it very clear, I’m NOT a blogger or pregnancy lifestyle expert. I’m a PERSONAL TRAINER to millions of women all over the world and that will always be the focus of this Instagram. There are SO many amazing women on Instagram who share their journey from start to finish, who blog about their birth and share the details. My goal is to provide as many women as possible with the BEST health and fitness content. My focus OFFLINE as always, is my family. Which is why I will not be posting frequently about my daughter. I WILL however be posting photos after she is born but this will not be a regular/daily occurrence. I want to keep that part of my life as private as possible. As I mentioned, there are SO MANY amazing mummy bloggers out there so please, if you are looking for tips and tricks about being a mum – follow those pages. If you want a personal trainer in your pocket – you’ve got it. I have every intention of getting back into the swing of this as soon as I have clearance and am able ???? If you are a mummy blog page, comment below for ladies to follow! www.kaylaitsines.com/app

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) on

Although she admits that she has been open about her pregnancy, Itsines explained that she is committed to keeping her Instagram page focused on health and fitness.

“I’m NOT a blogger or pregnancy lifestyle expert,” she explained.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Your Body: Everything has changed

Me After You

Big Kids: Peter Helliar Knows How To Holiday At Home

This Glorious Mess

Pop Up: IVF Interrupted And Birthing Alone? Pregnancy In The Time Of Coronavirus

Get Me Pregnant
ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a PERSONAL TRAINER to millions of women all over the world and that will always be the focus of this Instagram,” she continued.

“My focus OFFLINE as always, is my family. Which is why I will not be posting frequently about my daughter. I WILL however be posting photos after she is born but this will not be a regular/daily occurrence. I want to keep that part of my life as private as possible.”

Itsines and Pearce announced that they were expecting their first child on Instagram last December.

In January, Itsines shared a gender reveal video, revealing that they were expecting a baby girl.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????????It’s a …..???????????? AWWW!! @tobi_pearce screamed “YYYESSSSSSS!!!!!” (and I ate half the confetti, it’s fine????) WE ARE SOOOOO EXCITED!! Leah and Mitch had the best reaction haha I love it!! ????????For the people about to ask where my grandparents are in this, swipe across to see their own little surprise we did for them at Christmas!! We wanted my Yiayia to pop the ballon in front of 50 of our family members. We wanted to make it special for them and make it their best Christmas ever so we waited for a couple more days to reveal to Yiayia and Papou what we are having! From the first day we found out we were pregnant Tobi said “It’s a girl!! I can FEEL IT!!… but for now, I will call her baby muffin… but I know it’s a girl, I love her so much already, when can I meet her? How long do I have to wait? This isn’t fair!!! I want to hold her now” haha sooooo cute!! ???????? Happy New Year everyone!!! Xxx Kayla and Tobi xxX ???????? @idocinema

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) on

The couple, who have been together for six years, created the Bikini Body Guide (BBG) and SWEAT app, which has earned them a combined net worth of $423 million and a place AFR’s 2018 Young Rich List.

For more on this topic:

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout