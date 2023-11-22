Katrina Gorry and fiance Clara Markstedt are having a baby.
The Matildas midfielder announced that she and Markstedt (who is her team mate at Swedish club Vittsjö GIK) would be, "Adding more love to our love story", in a heartwarming Instagram post, sharing a picture of her two-year-old daughter Harper.
Gorry had her first child through IVF in 2021, telling Mamamia, "I was ready to start a family."
She shared that when she signed with Norwegian football club Avaldsnes IL in early 2020, she decided she would undergo IVF there.