'I always wanted to for that reason.' Why Katrina Gorry left Australia to have a baby.

Katrina Gorry has always wanted kids.

Coming from a large family, the Matildas midfielder knew becoming a mum was in her future, but as a professional athlete, she had to consider timing.

Footballers work on a four-year cycle – there's the Asian Cup, the World Cup and the Olympic Games, then a year without major tournaments.

Gorry, or Mini as she is known to teammates and fans, had planned to fall pregnant in 2021.

There wasn't supposed to be anything big that year, and it meant she could return for the 2023 Women's World Cup. But then the Tokyo Olympics got pushed back because of COVID.

"It threw a spanner in the works," the footballer told Mamamia.

After some consideration, Gorry knew where her priorities lay.

"I was ready to start a family," she said.

"I [also] knew that if I was trying to go for the Olympic Games, then maybe I wouldn't be 100 per cent in it. So I decided I would let the universe decide for me."

When Gorry signed with Norwegian football club Avaldsnes IL in early 2020, she decided she would undergo IVF there.