"I was ready to start a family": Pro footballer Katrina Gorry chose to go through IVF alone.

When she signed with Norwegian football club Avaldsnes IL in early 2020, she chose to undergo IVF there - and there were a few reasons she felt comfortable doing so.

"I always wanted to do it over in Europe. The donor pool is much bigger over there," she explained.

"In Norway, you tell them the main characteristics you want and they go out and choose your data for you and you never really find out [who the father is]," she said.

Contrary to what you might expect, she preferred this approach to knowing more details about her sperm donor.

"Some people have asked me, 'Was that really hard for you not to know?' And I kind of think, I have no expectations as long as they're healthy. I don't know what he was good at. I don't know what he looks like and I feel really comfortable with that.

"At the end of the day, it's my baby and it's the way I bring her up. You don't go out and find partners and pick the pieces - what you want and don't want - by their looks and how good they are at things."

After discussing the process, Katrina started IVF immediately.

She went through five days of injections followed by a 36-hour trigger shot before they collected her eggs.

"I was actually injured over in Norway at the time, so it all worked out pretty perfectly... I was able to go to my appointments pretty freely," she said.

Half an hour before catching a flight home to Brisbane, Katrina had her egg transferred.

"That was pretty crazy. It didn't really feel real," she said. "And then when I touched down in Brisbane, I had to quarantine for 14 days."

Hoping she was pregnant, Katrina took a test early.

"It was very long for me to be in quarantine just wondering and thinking about all the things that were happening in my body and if I was feeling pregnant," she said. "I was questioning everything."