The real meaning behind Kate Middleton's coronation dress.

If there's anyone who nails the brief, it's the newest Princess of Wales.

Dressed in a dazzling ivory gown underneath her royal blue robe, Kate Middleton stole the show at Charles III's coronation in London.

But it was the teeny tiny details within her dress that proved why she is the ultimate queen-in-waiting.

Watch the Mamamia Out Loud hosts discuss all the royal things they're not allowed to. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Arriving at Westminister Abbey alongside husband Prince William and their two littlest ones – Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as Prince George was off on royal duty as a Page of Honour – the King's daughter-in-law was a vision in white.

The Alexander McQueen number was a huge nod to her 2011 wedding day look, during which Kate wore not one but two dresses by the designer. (I mean, if you know what works, work it.)

The Princess of Wales' coronation outfit, made of silk crepe with silver bullion, was embroidered with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs to represent the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

But she wasn't the first royal to hide floral tributes in her dress. In the late Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation gown, there was a range of symbolic flowers including a wattle for Australia and silver fern for New Zealand.

Image: Getty.