The photo debacle fallout continues.

A photo agency has responded to allegations that another recent photo of Kate Middleton was digitally altered.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales shared an apology on Instagram and X over a manipulated Mother's Day image that multiple media agencies rejected.

Watch: Kate Middleton's style before and after becoming a royal. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Hours later, she was photographed in the backseat of a car with Prince William leaving Windsor Castle.

However, the photo did little to curb conspiracy theories. Instead, it further fueled speculation when social media users pointed out a discrepancy in the colour of the brick wall above the car versus what was visible through the window.

Now, the photo agency behind the image, Goff Photos, has spoken out, telling E! News that while the photos "have been cropped and lightened, nothing has been doctored."