'She's coming home.' The cases of missing children that give Kate McCann hope.

Kate McCann’s daughter Madeleine has been missing for almost 12 years now – but the 51-year-old refuses to give up hope that she might one day come home.

Madeleine was just three when she disappeared from her family’s holiday apartment in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in 2007.

Kate and her husband Gerry were dining at a nearby tapas restaurant when their little girl was allegedly snatched from the bedroom where she slept alongside her twin siblings, Sean and Amelie.

But for more than a decade, Kate McCann has managed to keep her hope alive by reading about other missing children; ones who eventually made it home.

Watch the trailer for The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann below. Post continues after video.

Video by Netflix

As reported by the Express, in her 2011 book, Madeleine: Our daughter's disappearance and the continuing search for her, Kate wrote about the cases:

"There are many examples of abducted children being recovered years later.

"One of the most recent to hit the news, in China in February 2011, was that of six-year-old Peng Wenle, taken at three years of age, whose father had combed the country in search of him, putting posters and pleading with local police for help.

"With the assistance of a campaign on the internet and the Chinese version of Twitter, Peng Wenle was discovered begging on the streets.