"It was a bit of a 'gulp' moment." In 2020, Kate Langbroek had a year like no other.

Kate Langbroek has had a year like no other.

The radio presenter, who recently joined her new co-hosts Monty Diamond and Yumi Stynes on KIIS FM's 3PM Pick Up, spent much of 2020 in lockdown in Italy.

Langbroek and her husband, Peter Allen Lewis, initially relocated to Bologna, Italy in January 2019 with their four children.

"It's really hard to talk about Italy without turning to cliches," the 55-year-old told Mamamia.

"It's just beautiful. It's exactly like what people imagine – ancient buildings and little lanes and dressing up and eating gelato and drinking Aperol Spritz and jumping off cliffs into aquamarine waters. I mean, that is Italy."

But in 2020, everything changed.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Italy became one of the first countries in the world to enter a nationwide lockdown.

"It was very frightening at the start, as it was for everyone around the world, because we were the first country that was hit besides China," Langbroek recalled.

"And because there's six of us in our family, I was really worried about food. You suddenly realise how vulnerable you are in cities. You rely on turning a tap and water coming out, you rely on going to the supermarket. So that was a bit of a 'gulp' moment for me," she continued.

"But once I realised that those basic systems were still working, I sort of emotionally pivoted and thought, 'What's the point of resisting this? I have no control over it.'"

For four long months, Langbroek and her family were holed up together amid Italy's strict lockdown.