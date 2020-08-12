Everything is meant to be a vagina: The Twins recap the WAP music video.

If you have no idea what we're talking about (sorry), two female rappers, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, have released a very catchy new song called 'Wet Ass Pussy'. The music video, released on Friday, has amassed more than 75 million views and a quarter of a million comments, some of which are prayers. To Jesus. Our Lord and Saviour.

Importantly, the YouTube version of the song has had to change the lyrics because apparently 'wet ass pussy' was too explicit, so instead the chorus just keeps repeating WET N GOOSHY and how is that any less intense.

The video can only be described as four minutes and 12 seconds of allusions to wet vaginas (ft. Kylie Jenner), so we thought it was important we recap it, just in case our Pop calls us and asks why the nice lady at his local cafe keeps muttering about the whores in her house.

Ahem.

We begin with a shot of two big gates opening, which we interpret as an allegory for vagina lips. Opening. For a penis.

???

You might think we're reading too much into innocent imagery but idk the gates literally have 'WAP' (wet ass pussy) written on them so...

They represent a vagina.

As they open, the camera travels through a flower tunnel (the vaginal canal?) that leads to a fountain (cervix? No, we think the metaphor probably stops here) with two naked women crouched down back to back with water flowing from their... nipples.