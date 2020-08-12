Everything is meant to be a vagina: The Twins recap the WAP music video.

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any weirder, we now have people walking around singing 'THERE'S SOME WHORES IN THIS HOUSE' while bopping their heads and gyrating on their living room floor.
The conservatives are upset.
Even though the leader of the free world is a man who explicitly talked about "grabbing women by the p*ssy," they find it highly inappropriate that women would talk about the lubrication of their own vaginas, which is of course necessary for pleasurable intercourse but also the reproduction of our species.
It's just a little... vulgar, they say.
