Karl Stefanovic's mum just reacted to the "inflammatory" claims made by ex-wife Cassandra.

Karl Stefanovic‘s mum Jenny has responded to Cassandra Thorburn’s claims the family have had “practically no contact” with Karl’s three children since their divorce in a cryptic birthday post to the couple’s eldest son, Jackson.

Earlier this month, Karl Stefanovic’s ex-wife Cassandra, whom he split from in 2016 after 21 years of marriage, said she felt that her and her children; Jackson 19, Ava, 13, and River, 11, were “dead to his family and almost anyone from our old life.”

“Last year, I declared that Karl really was dead to me, a man I no longer know, but the children still have their father,” the 47-year-old told The Australian Women’s Weekly

“The flip-side of that is I feel like we’re dead to his family and almost anyone from our old life,” she added.

The Instagram pic of a birthday card, which Jenny posted for Jackson’s 19th birthday on Tuesday, is captioned: “Happy 19th birthday Jackson. l hope you have a great day celebrating while overseas. I really hope the universe is able to get you see my/our wishes. Love you heaps Jackson Little nanny.”