celebrity

Does this Instagram post hint Jasmine Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic already got married?

Uhh…

So.

Jasmine Yarbrough has posted a photo to Instagram and people are somehow convinced that her and fiance Karl Stefanovic are already married.

Yarbrough captioned a photo of herself and Stefanovic’s sister-in-law Jenna Dinicola on the ‘gram as “Sister sister”.

Then Dinicola, who is married to Stefanovic’s brother Tom, commented on the post to say “Love it sister!”.

Sister sister ???? backseat bevans ???????? @jenna_dinicola

A post shared by Jasmine Yarbrough (@jasyarby) on

This, yes this, has rumours swirling that the couple have already tied the knot.

Earlier this month Stefanovic shut down reports they were getting married in Fiji in August, saying it was “definitely not true”.

Soo… did they abandon their plans for a December destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico?

While we’re not convinced, Mamamia has reached out to Yarbrough for comment.

The couple got engaged in January this year and celebrated a commitment ceremony in March in front of a small group of family and friends.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

WATCH CLUB: Stan's 'The Comey Rule' Nails Trump

The Spill

Cathy Oddie Made The Best Of Her Worst

No Filter

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

Mamamia Out Loud
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout