'They want to put chips inside us.' Kanye West has spoken candidly about his ideas for the presidency.

Kanye West is running for the United States Presidency and this is, allegedly, not a joke.

The 43-year-old rapper is not exactly qualified (not that that's ever stopped anyone), but he is going ahead with the plan along with a catchy slogan, #2020Vision, and new political party called the Birthday Party.

Also, if you just read that paragraph and wondered if this is satire, or if we're all being trolled... then, same. Just when you thought 2020 couldn't possibly get any more bizarre.

The thing is, this would be mostly amusing if it weren't for a recent Forbes interview to kick off West's campaign. In the piece, he discussed his political ideas, gave legitimacy to dangerous conspiracy theories, explained his previous support for current President Donald Trump and announced he had COVID-19 in February.

In the article, Forbes editor Randall Lane wrote about two text messages he received from West just a few weeks ago: "Trump 2020", one said, with a raised fist emoji. But hey, things change, and now West is taking off his MAGA hat.

"It looks like one big mess to me," he said. "I don't like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker," referring to a report in June that Trump and his family hunkered down in a bunker under the White House while Black Lives Matter protests took place nearby.

He announced his intention to run on Twitter, and was quickly endorsed by his friend Elon Musk, and wife Kim Kardashian-West.

He has named Wyoming "biblical life coach" Michelle Tidball as his running mate.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

So what exactly are West's political views? Brace yourself because it's... a lot.

Firstly, on COVID, a virus that has infected more than 12 million people worldwide and caused 550,000 deaths:

"We pray. We pray for the freedom. It’s all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad."