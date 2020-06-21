Over the weekend, Donald Trump's worst nightmare came true. Here's how the world reacted.

We assume we are about 24 hours away from the President of the United States declaring war against TikTok.

Probably via an angry tweet.

Because it turns out the social media of choice for anyone younger than... us, is not just full of weird dances, jokes about millennials (that we... deserve) and filters.

It's also a place to share personal stories, educational information and activism. And the kids on TikTok just pulled off a damn impressive form of activism against the biggest baby of all boomers: Donald J. Trump.

Over the weekend, Trump held his much-hyped rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma - his first event in three months due COVID-19 restrictions - and drew a crowd of approximately 6200 people.

Okay, fine, right? Thanks to COVID, crowds of that size are happening almost nowhere right now.

On Mamamia's pop culture podcast The Spill, Laura and Kee discuss the Trump rally. Post continues after.

The problem was that number was much, much lower than anticipated. Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale had even tweeted earlier in the week that more than one million people had registered for tickets to attend.

Now the New York Times has reported a "successful prank" from TikTok users and K-pop stans on Twitter artificially inflated the registration figures.

This made Trump's campaign believe the interest was far higher than it was and turned off attendees concerned about infection of the coronavirus within a huge crowd.

The social media users encouraged others to sign up for event tickets with no intention of attending, playing a part in the many empty seats across the arena.

Image: Getty.