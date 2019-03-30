All the signs that Jules and Cam are 100% engaged right now.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check outthe Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page, join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group and sign up to our weekly Mamamia Celebrity newsletter.We’ve got you covered.

In a season plagued by couple swapping, affairs and broken fruit bowls, the marriage between MAFS’ Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson is the proof of love we need.

They already own two pot plants together and have had all the necessary relationship chats about children and [official] marriage.

And according to the latest teaser for Married at First Sight’s finale week, it looks like they’re officially engaged at this very moment.

Watch the teaser for MAFS’ finale week right here. We are so excited.

Video by Channel 9

The pivotal scene in the promo video sees Cam, 34, and Jules, 36, renew their vows in which Cam appears to pop the question.

“So today is about giving you and us the moment, we missed coming into this experiment,” he says, before getting down on one knee.

Jules can then be heard saying “Oh my god!” off-camera.