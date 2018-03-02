Lisa Oldfield claims two I'm A Celeb stars are "going at it like rabbits" in the jungle.

Since she was given the ole heave-ho from I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here on Thursday night, Lisa Oldfield has been dropping (figurative) bombs.

First, the Real Housewives of Sydney star said she’s semi-keen to divorce her “twat” husband of 17 years, former One Nation politician David Oldfield.

“He is a boat anchor around my neck” were the exact words she used. Yeah.

Now the mum-of-two claims her fellow camp mates Josh Gibson and Simone Holtznagel were keeping her up all night with their raucous love making.

Fans of the reality TV show have been wanting Josh, 33, and Simone, 24, to go ahead and action their supposed on-screen chemistry for weeks. But Lisa reckons they kind of… already have.

When asked if there was an area at camp where people could do “weird kinky stuff” on Friday morning’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show, the 43-year-old had no hesitation in claiming yes, there was indeed.

As for who’s using it?

“It wasn’t me though, it was Josh Gibson and Simone [Holtznagel],” she said.

“These young people today… there was some serious ‘rumpy bumpy’ going on in the jungle. I thought the baboons were bad, but bloody Gibson and ‘Holtznagelznagelznagel’, they were going at it like rabbits.”

Any such hanky panky was shot down by the AFL player and model on Tuesday night’s I’m A Celeb when Simone said she and Josh “are like brother and sister”. However Lisa’s not buying that.

“I tell you what they’re like Tasmanian brothers and sisters. They can cover it up all they like… there’s going to be some very good looking babies coming out of the jungle in nine months’ time.”

We should note this is all purely speculative. No one has actual proof of such a ‘bonk den’ nor that Josh and Simone have utilised it.

(But… please be true.)

