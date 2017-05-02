The one moment on Real Housewives of Sydney that Lisa Oldfield is "not proud of".

She’s not known for holding back, but there’s one time Lisa Oldfield wishes she did.

She’s blamed her most famous outburst on “dropping a couple of endoes and a few champagnes.”

“Did you ever have one of those days when you wake up on a Sunday morning and go what the f*** happened?” she confessed to Nova’s Smallzy.

She’s arguably the most controversial member of the Real Housewives of Sydney cast, but Lisa Oldfield has shared the one moment caught on the reality TV cameras she actually regrets.

Speaking to Nova’s Smallzy on his show, Smallzy’s Surgery, last night, the 41-year-old admitted that she’s not afraid to “call a spade a f***ing shovel” but knows she probably went too far in her criticisms of Krissy.

Referencing the moment she blew up at Krissy while at an art gallery looking at AthenaX’s art, Lisa said she had "dropped a couple of endoes and a few champagnes" before the night out.

"Not a good mix...I had just had major spinal surgery, I was six weeks out of surgery," she said.

It wasn't until the next morning, she said, that she realised how harsh she had been on her fellow cast member.