Lisa Oldfield's bizarre message for David after being eliminated from I'm a Celebrity.

In a bizarre exit interview following her elimination from I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, reality TV star Lisa Oldfield had some less-than-favourable comments to make about her husband, former One Nation politician David Oldfield.

Lisa and David entered the jungle together on day 24 of the show, with David being eliminated earlier this week.

In that time without her partner, Lisa said, she’s “blossomed”.

Speaking to hosts Julia Morris and Chris Brown, Lisa said, “He’s a twat… I will be speaking to a divorce lawyer. I feel like he is a boat anchor around my neck and after 17 years I’ve had a revelation”.

She also said she “preferred” herself without her husband.