Jodie Foster has outlined exactly why Gen Z are hard to work with. Is she right?

Jodie Foster is back in a big way and sharing some divisive opinions.

Foster led last year's film NYAD about long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad and will front the highly anticipated fourth season of True Detective: Night Country.

While on the promotional trail, the Hollywood icon has made some rather brutal comments about her experience working with Gen Z. “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace,” Foster told The Guardian in a new interview.

“They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.’"

The Panic Room actor went on to say that she also didn't appreciate Gen Z's lack of care with their grammar. "Like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

We can only presume Foster is saying that Gen Z believes that typing grammatically correct emails 'limits' their self-expression, which is very funny in itself.

Foster isn't the first person to express this kind of disdain for the younger generation. From assumptions they all aspire to be TikTok influencers, to trends like 'quiet quitting' and 'girl rotting' classifying Gen Z as lazy, there's plenty of online discourse that takes aim at people born from 1997 and onwards.