'You don’t need to go off the beaten path.' People share their unpopular travel opinions.

Some of the most annoying people on earth are people who travel often.

"Oh, you've never left Australia? How sad!" that particularly pretentious friend exclaims.

"You're not actually experiencing a city unless you live like the locals," another forcefully suggests.

We get it. We get it. You've been to Bali. Twice.

There are a number of overused and over-hyped opinions that have started to dominate the travelling discourse. And so, avid travellers have now started to share on Reddit their 'unpopular travelling opinions' – and they're deeply relatable.

Hotels are better than hostels.

"This is more of an unpopular opinion among the younger and more economical travel crowds: Staying in hotels is fine. I used to stay in hostels almost exclusively while travelling when I was younger, and I remember saying to some fellow travellers that I liked to get a cheap hotel room once in a while to have a room to myself once in a while, and man I was criticised," shared one traveller.

"To some young people, hostels, homestays, couch surfing and Airbnbs were the only way to go. Hostels were the more authentic way to travel or backpack. You meet people from all over the world you talk to them, you make food and eat and drink together sometimes. And hotels were a privileged, stuck-up, antisocial way for 'tourists'.

"Sorry, but I'm sick of the pretentiousness of that. While hostels have their benefits for young people, I'm older now and don't want to sleep in a room with 6-20 other people snoring, playing music, or having sex while I'm trying to sleep. And a younger person is free to feel the same way. Also, even if it's fun socialising, it definitely gets old after a while. You get tired of having the same generic travel conversations with, let's be honest, a mostly white, western, English-speaking bubble," they wrote.