Exactly what to wear to a job interview, tailored to every industry.

If there was ever a time to put a bit of thought into your outfit, it’s when you’re going for a job interview.

Sure, it should all come down to your talent, your experience and your winning personality, but let’s be real here.

Listen: Yes, There Are Secrets To Nailing A Job Interview. Post continues below.





“First impressions count and this is even more so for an interview,” says Annie Sophia, who consults on corporate personal branding. “You may only have a short window of time to create a memorable impression. You have complete control of what you wear, so why not utilise this to your advantage?”

Mamamia asked Sophia and four other experts in different job sectors to give some very specific advice on what to wear – and what not to wear – to that all-important interview.

Watch: What is your biggest fashion splurge? Post continues after video.



Video by Mamamia

Corporate.

It’s not too difficult to know what to wear to an interview for a corporate job. Sophia says the foundation dress code is “business professional”. This means suit pants or a skirt (on or below the knee) plus a shirt/blouse with a suit jacket, or else a tailored dress with a suit jacket.