Jennifer Aniston has just done a new interview. One question left her in tears.

Jennifer Aniston was seen fighting back tears after being asked a question about her hit '90s sitcom Friends during a recent interview with Variety magazine.

The actor, who starred as 'Rachel Green' in the television sitcom series for 10 years, was understandably emotional moment as she remembered her co-star and friend Matthew Perry. Perry, who played 'Chandler Bing' in the NBC TV show, died on October 28, 2023 at 54 years old.

Video via Sirius XFM.

During an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Aniston was brought to tears.

While speaking to Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson, the producers threw in an unexpected question for the Friends star about her hit show, which is coming up on its 30-year anniversary this year. But at the mention of the series, Aniston began to tear up.

"Oh God, don't make me cry," she told Brunson, who responded, "I won't... you're already crying, do you want a minute?"

Quinta Brunson was directed by producers to ask Jennifer Aniston about Friends. Image: Variety.