Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox have shared tributes to their late friend Matthew Perry.

Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox have honoured their friend and cast mate Matthew Perry following his death last month.

On Instagram, LeBlanc, 56, shared photos of them as their characters Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing on Friends alongside a message addressed to his real-life friend.

"Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life," he wrote. "It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend."

"I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never," he continued.

"Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love."

In conclusion, he joked: "And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

The co-stars played best friends Chandler and Joey for 10 years from 1994 to 2004, remaining one of TV's most beloved friendship duos.