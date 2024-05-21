Courteney Cox worked with Matthew Perry for 10 years. She says the late star still 'visits' her.

Matthew Perry's death sent shockwaves around the world in October last year, and now, seven months later, his Friends co-star Courteney Cox is reflecting on his life and their time together.

Cox, who played Monica Geller (partner to Perry's Chandler Bing) for 10 seasons, spoke about her late co-star during an emotional segment about the 20th anniversary of Friends' finale.

Watch: Matthew Perry On Crush On Jennifer Aniston. Post continues below.



Video via Siriusxm.

"I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," the actress told CBS Sunday Morning.

"I talk to my mum, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us.

"I do sense — I sense Matthew’s around for sure."

Cox spoke openly about how special her time on Friends was, referring to the show as "lightning in a bottle".

"I’m just grateful that I had that opportunity to work with such wonderful people, and to live the life that I have now. That was my family. I mean, we went through everything. Those ten years were everything – they’re my family."

Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, after authorities discovered him unresponsive in a hot tub at his California residence.

Image: Getty