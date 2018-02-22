There are only two sides to Jennifer Aniston. And both are awfully sad. 

A note that this post is, clearly, sarcasm.

It is all very sad for 49-year-old Jennifer Aniston.

The Hollywood actress, worth at least $200 million, has won an Emmy, a Golden Globe, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, formed her own production company, has released no less than six perfumes, and is the face of some of the biggest brands on the planet.

Also a philanthropist, Aniston has long been an ally to the LGBTQI community, has been an ambassador for ‘The Cove PSA’, which is dedicated to stopping the slaughter of dolphins, has donated half a million dollars to Doctors Without Borders, another half a million to the Red Cross and yet another half a million to the Ricky Martin Foundation to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria, has raised an enormous amount of money for children’s hospitals all over the world, and for the EIF Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

And that is all very well and good.

But Jennifer Aniston, you see, is still very sad.

She might have lots of friends, and family who she is close to. Her life might be full of meaning and fulfilling relationships.

But none of that matters, because Jennifer Aniston has only two settings: pining for Brad (lonely) or desperately trying for a baby (childless).

It’s just the rules.

Following news this week that Aniston had separated from her husband of two-and-a-half years, Justin Theroux, the tabloids were all very worried about poor Jen.

“She didn’t expect to be a single again,” a source who is, of course, very close to the actress, hence why they’re leaking the content of private conversations to the press, told People magazine.

It wasn’t Justin’s heartbreak, you see, it was ‘JEN’S HEARTBREAK’ as People magazine headlined their cover.

“Why she still hoped their marriage could be saved…” the cover reads.