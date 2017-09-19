Ben Affleck snuck into the 2017 Emmys, cementing himself as the perfect boyfriend.

When you’re movie star Ben Affleck, it takes a bit of effort to slip by unnoticed – especially when you’re attending one of the big red-carpet events of the year.

But while attending the Emmys, Affleck managed to do just that. And the reason why he attended the well publicized event under cover of darkness was because it wasn’t his night, it was his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus’s night.

Shookus is a producer on Saturday Night Live, and she was nominated for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. Affleck, who has only been openly dating Shookus since July, went along to the awards as a supportive boyfriend – cheering Shookus on, without stealing her limelight.

Affleck knew that if he walked the red carpet, all the cameras would be on him. So he didn’t. He and Shookus snuck in a side door to the theatre.

Backstage, he let her lead the way.

Affleck took his place beside Shookus in the 15th row, where the non-movie stars sit. Then, when Shookus and the rest of the SNL team were announced as the winners, he jumped up and cheered, and kept standing to let the team file past him. This was the only time he could be seen in the telecast – briefly, in the background of a shot of SNL creator Lorne Michaels.