After 16 years together, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have separated.

When Jason Momoa met Lisa Bonet, his future wife and mother-to-be of his two children, it was a moment he had dreamt of since he was eight years old.

The couple were first introduced by mutual friends at a Los Angeles jazz club, and in the words of Bonet, they were "together" from that day on.

Almost two decades later, two children, and almost five years of marriage between them, the pair unintentionally became a power couple in Hollywood.

But on Thursday, the couple made a joint announcement on Instagram, sharing that they were "parting ways".

Watch: Even celebrities need wingmen. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding - and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," Bonet and Momoa wrote.

"And so, we share our family news, that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy. But so that as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," the post continued.