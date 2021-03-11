Sam, Bryce, Cam and the hypocrisy of the men on this season of MAFS.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

During Wednesday night's MAFS dinner party, we met three different types of men - The Good Guy, The Smug Guy and The Silent Guy.

All three of the men claimed to respect women, while their actions said otherwise.

Bryce (The Good Guy) came to the dinner party determined to confront Sam (The Smug Guy) about how he spoke about Coco at the last commitment ceremony.

It's unclear why Bryce was so determined to defend Coco when Coco clearly didn't want him to.

The fight continued to escalate throughout the dinner party and came to a head when Bryce threw a glass of water in Sam's face.

Throughout this entire scene, Bryce's wife Melissa sat and stood by his side, clearly upset about the fight and the fact she was brought into it.

The second storyline of the evening involved Cam (The Silent Guy), his current wife Samantha, and Coco.

Cam and Coco had met up several times over the last couple of weeks and had both agreed privately that they would have been a good match.

At the dinner party, as people started to talk about it, Coco decided to be upfront with Samantha and told her it was a conversation people were having.

While Samantha told Coco she had her blessing, she was clearly upset that this was the first time she was hearing about it. That it was Coco who'd told her, not Cam.