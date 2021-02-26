We need to talk about the men on this season of Married At First Sight.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.

This week, for the eighth year in a row, we watched a group of men and women sign up to a reality show in the hopes of finding lasting love.

Throughout Married At First Sight's premiere week, eight nervous couples met for the first time on their wedding day.

But while the women were worried about whether the men waiting at the altar would make good partners (or future fathers), it seems the men were more concerned with whether the women matched the physical attributes they were looking for.

On Thursday night's episode of Married At First Sight, Sam told Coco that he "needs a girl with boobs". Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

As the couples embarked on their honeymoons, several grooms made it clear the women they had been paired up with didn't suit their "standards".

On Thursday night's episode of Married At First Sight, newly married couple Cameron and Samantha delved into some questions from an honesty box.

"Am I your usual type? If not, why?" Samantha asked him.

"No. No, you’re not my type," Cameron replied without hesitation.

"I’m an active person. I go to the gym a lot. I envisioned myself with someone who’s like-minded," he continued.

"You’d be someone who I’d approach but you wouldn’t be someone I would normally date. But I came into this with an open mind."

It was a comment that clearly upset Samantha.

"You didn’t come into this with an open mind," she responded. "You didn’t think you’d be matched with someone like me, physically. I don’t go to the gym and I’m not a fitness fanatic!"

Samantha on Married At First Sight. Image: Channel Nine.