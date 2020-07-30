"It's just TV." Bachelor in Paradise's Jackson responds to "nasty comments", and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "It's just TV." Bachelor in Paradise's Jackson on viewers "posting nasty comments".

Things have been getting pretty heated both on and off-screen during this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

So much so that Jackson Garlick asked viewers to stop "posting nasty comments" about his fellow contestants on social media

"Don't get hyped up by the edit and go on someone's page and post nasty sh*t... just tone it down," he said in a video posted on his Instagram stories on Wednesday night.

"I'm seeing a friend from the show who is getting hate on the show. We are all friends behind the scenes. It might look like there is a lot of hate but you don't need to join in on the hate, it's just TV."

"Don't be compelled to go and comment on a random person's profile or picture on Instagram."

2. "You absolutely kill me." How Helena responded to Jamie's exit speech on Bachelor in Paradise.

Last night we watched as Jamie Doran boldly confessed his feelings for Helena Sauzier before leaving Bachelor in Paradise.

"I had feelings for Helena that I've actually never felt for anyone ever in my life," he told the rest of the cast at the rose ceremony.

"She gave me butterflies every morning when I saw her. I'm going to go out there and find my version of Helena and that's what I'm going to take from this experience.

"I just want to pursue Helena. She's the girl for me."

His heartfelt speech surprised precisely everyone... including Helena, who was watching from home.

The 25-year-old shared a video of herself reacting to the awkward moment on her Instagram stories. But she seemed to take it quite well.

"If my future husband doesn't piss my pants for me he's not worth it," she wrote, referring to Jamie's comment that he would rather 'piss his pants' talking to Helena than go to the toilet.